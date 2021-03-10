PM Citu: State of alert, extened; curfew to start at 22,00hrs

PM Citu: State of alert, extened; curfew to start at 22,00hrs. The Government adopted on Wednesday the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory, the most important measure being the one referring to the curfew, starting at 22,00hrs instead of 23,00hrs as it had been so far. "Today the extension of the state of alert has been approved as well. (...) There is an important modification, that referring to the circulation at night time, the curfew starts one hour earlier, at 22,00hrs instead of 23,00hrs, therefore this restriction is introduced. The rest of the measures stay pretty much the same, this is, in my point of view, the most important measure," Prime Minister Florin Citu told a press briefing at the Victoria Governmental Palace. The decision on the extension of the state of alert was based on a National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decision adopted on Wednesday as well, proposing the extension of the state of alert starting March 14. In respect to movement outside home, CNSU proposed that curfew be in force in the 22,00 - 5,00 hour interval. At the same time, it was proposed to limit the occupancy rate in accommodation structures to maximum 70 percent of their full capacity, for the accommodation spaces in several localities or areas where skiing or other winter sports are performed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]