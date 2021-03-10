Iohannis - Stoltenberg phone call:NATO SecGen voices appreciation for Romania's bid to host Resilience Center

Iohannis - Stoltenberg phone call:NATO SecGen voices appreciation for Romania's bid to host Resilience Center. President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone call today, in preparation for this year's NATO Summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, the two top officials stressed the importance of advancing, in the coming period, allied talks on strengthening the Alliance's role and profile, supporting the common vision for a stronger and more effective Alliance at the 2030 time horizon. In this regard, President Iohannis pointed out that the 2021 NATO Summit, the first to be attended by the new US President Joseph R. Biden, is an extremely important milestone in shaping NATO's adaptation process and strengthening the security of allies, emphasizing that for Romania, reaffirming allied unity and the solidity of the transatlantic relationship represent central themes in this context. The head of the state also stressed the need for this year's Summit to adopt decisions that allow for a consistent and coherent continuation of strengthening the Alliance's deterrence and defense stance on the Eastern Flank, increase allied resilience and maintain NATO's technological edge. President Klaus Iohannis indicated that Romania fully supports the NATO 2030 strategic reflection process, to which it will make an active contribution, and appreciated the coordinating role of the NATO Secretary General in managing the process, as well as his efforts to coordinate and involve the allies in the process. Klaus Iohannis also highlighted the importance of efforts to increase the resilience of the Alliance as a whole as well as of its member states, and underscored Romania's determination to get actively involved in supporting these efforts, noting in this regard the initiative to set up and host the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center (E-ARC). In his turn, the NATO Secretary General thanked and expressed appreciation for Romania's role within the Alliance, terming it as a responsible and valuable ally, with substantial participations and contributions to conceptual debates, allied projects and initiatives, as well as in NATO's theaters of operation. Jens Stoltenberg thanked Romania for its willingness to get actively involved in the strategic reflection process and reiterated interest in this leading to a consolidated profile of the Alliance for the next decade, including by updating its official master strategy document, the Strategic Concept. Regarding resilience, an increasingly important topic on the allied agenda, the NATO Secretary General appreciated Romania's initiative regarding the creation of a resilience-dedicated Center, the Presidential Administration release states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]