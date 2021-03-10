Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: NATO SecGen voices appreciation for Romania’s bid to host Resilience Center

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: NATO SecGen voices appreciation for Romania’s bid to host Resilience Center. President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone call on Wednesday, in preparation for this year’s NATO Summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, the two top (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]