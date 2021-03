State of alert prolonged in RO, but no restrictions added

State of alert prolonged in RO, but no restrictions added. Romania will prolong the state of alert but won't introduce any additional restrictions except for starting the night curfew one hour earlier, at 22:00. The earlier curfew will not impact the schedule of the shops, which can remain open until 21:00 as before. The hotels in the ski resorts (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]