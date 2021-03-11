OMV Petrom signs Production Sharing Contract for Georgian offshore perimeter

OMV Petrom signs Production Sharing Contract for Georgian offshore perimeter. Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP), part of the Austrian group OMV, signed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the offshore Block II in the exclusive economic zone of the Georgian Black Sea with Georgia's State Agency of Oil and Gas. In June 2020, OMV Petrom won the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]