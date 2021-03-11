 
March 11, 2021

RO Chamber of Commerce explains why it should get 46ha in Bucharest CBD for free
Mar 11, 2021

RO Chamber of Commerce explains why it should get 46ha in Bucharest CBD for free.

Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) is the state's "natural partner" in developing the 46-hectare land around the Romexpo exposition center in northern Bucharest, given the circumstances prevailing at this moment, the Chamber's president Mihai Daraban argues in a statement quoted (...)

PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania Bucharest, March 11 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in Romania are not part of the problematic batch from Austria, following which several countries have suspended immunization with this type of serum, stressing that vaccination (...)

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu 2020 Turnover Up 18% To RON59.2M, Net Profit Up 7.5% To RON3.1M Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu reported total revenue of over RON59 million in 2020, up 18% on the year, and a net profit of RON3.1 million, up 7.5% on the year.

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,911 people - immunized in last 24 hours The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 49,911 vaccine doses administered, among which 40,210 - Pfizer, 6,302 - AstraZeneca and 3,399 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) (...)

Health Ministry's Baciu: Romania hasn't received vaccines from Austria batch Romania hasn't received vaccines from the one million dose batch from which two people in Austria had been immunised and had adverse reactions, Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu pointed out for AGERPRES. "This situation has started from two adverse reactions registered in (...)

JusMin Ion: We actively contribute to drafting second Rule of Law Report in the European Union Romania is actively contributing to the exercise of drawing up the second Report on the Rule of Law in the European Union, which will be published by the European Commission later this year, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Thursday. According to a release from the Ministry of Justice sent (...)

Abris Capital commits to carbon neutral portfolio by 2025 Abris Capital Partners, one of the leading private equity investors in Central Europe, with 4 Romanian companies in its portfolio, has launched ESG Universe 2023 – a comprehensive program of environmental, social and governance initiatives that commits the firm to achieving a carbon neutral (...)

All FREE NOW passengers who get immunized against Covid-19 receive free rides to and from vaccination centers in March FREE NOW, European leader in multimodal mobility services, expands the unique vaccination support initiative in Romania and continues to offer free rides to all passengers traveling in March through the FREE NOW taxi and ridesharing app to get immunized against Covid-19. The initiative launched (...)

 


