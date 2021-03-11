EC doubts recovery plan at RO coal & power complex CEO could be declared compatible

EC doubts recovery plan at RO coal & power complex CEO could be declared compatible. The European Commission (EC) has initiated an in-depth investigation into the planned restructuring at the Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), expressing doubts about the process. The plan should meet the principal conditions of the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for rescuing and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]