Head of RO emergency services points to issue of those circumventing prevention rules
Mar 11, 2021
Head of RO emergency services points to issue of those circumventing prevention rules.
For every coronavirus-related rule the authorities introduce, there is someone who comes up with a way to circumvent it, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s emergency services (DSU), said, warning that this can only lead to a worsening of the situation. “Unfortunately, for every measure, someone (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]