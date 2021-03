Bucharest, Cluj And Constanta Have Highest Bank Deposits Per Capita in Romania

Bucharest, Cluj And Constanta Have Highest Bank Deposits Per Capita in Romania. The volume of deposits per capita stands at more than RON24,000 in Bucharest-Ilfov, while the lowest volume is in Giurgiu County, RON2,160, 11 times less than in Bucharest, ZF has calculated from Romania’s central bank and National Statistics Institute (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]