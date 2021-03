UK’s Novator Pharma Set to Invest EUR13M in Romania

UK’s Novator Pharma Set to Invest EUR13M in Romania. Novator Pharma SRL, which has been operating in Romania since 2018, has got its EUR4.8 million state aid application granted for an investment almost three times that amount, EUR13.7 million, a Finance Ministry list shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]