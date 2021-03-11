Romania's annual inflation rate inches up to 3.2 pct this February

Romania's annual inflation rate inches up to 3.2 pct this February. Romania's annual inflation rate rose to 3.2 percent in February this year from 2.99 the month before, as non-foods grew by 3.8 percent more expensive, food prices advanced 2.7 percent and service prices 2.32 percent, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). "Year-over-year, February's consumer prices were 3.2 percent higher. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 2.5 percent. The CPI-based average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (March 2020 - February 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (March 2019 - February 2020) is 2.6 percent. Against the HICP, the average rate is 2.1 percent," INS reports. The National Bank of Romania estimates the inflation rate will be 2 percent at the end of Q1 this year, 2.2 percent at the end of Q2 and 2.4 percent at the end of Q3 2021. The year-end inflation is estimated at 2.5 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]