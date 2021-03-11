EY study: Digital public services explosion fuels citizens’ privacy concerns
Mar 11, 2021
EY study: Digital public services explosion fuels citizens’ privacy concerns.
53% of survey respondents say risks outweigh benefits of government sharing their data 61% likely to use government training schemes to improve digital skills 72% believe technology can be used to benefit society but concerns about inequality and social cohesion emerge Governments pushing ahead (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]