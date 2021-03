Impact's Bergamot Developments Gets EUR5.7M Loan from Libra Bank

Bergamot Developments, owned by Impact Developer (IMP.RO), has contracted a EUR5.7 million loan from Libra Internet Bank to refinance its loans from parent-company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]