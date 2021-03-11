 
Dacia to open preorders for first electric model, prices between 16,800 and 18,100 Euro
Dacia to open preorders for first electric model, prices between 16,800 and 18,100 Euro.

Automobile manufacturer Dacia announced on Wednesday that it ill open, starting with March 20, preorders for its first electric model, which will be sold in Romania with prices between 16,800 and 18,100 Euro. "Starting with March 20, Dacia will open online preorders for its "Comfort Plus" version of its first electric model. It will be available for the unbeatable price of 18,100 Euro (VAT included). Dacia Spring holds an electric engine of 33 KW (45 HP), coupled with a 26.8 KWh battery and can be charged with a household outlet of 220V, as well as at a Wall Box, or, optionally, at a DC bollard," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. According to the same source, the model has a 230 km autonomy, according to the WLTP cycle and 305 kilometers according to the WLTP City cycle, which only contains the urban part of the approved cycle. Dacia Spring benefits from numerous safety equipment, among which: speed limiter, ABS, ESP, electronic brake force allocator, six airbags, emergency call (SOS button), automatic headlamp ignition and emergency automatic braking. The warranty offered is 3 years or 100,000 kilometers for the vehicle and 8 years or 120,000 kilometers for the electric battery. "Preorders will be opened later for the "Comfort" version, available for the price of 16,800 Euro (VAT included). A variant targeted to fleet clients will also be available for the same price: 16,800 Euro (VAT included)," the car manufacturer informs, adding that Dacia Spring can be acquired by Romanian clients through the "Rabla Plus" program. The first deliveries are scheduled for the month of September 2021.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

