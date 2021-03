Practic Bucuresti Seeks To Pay RON10.5M Dividends From 2020 Profit

Practic Bucuresti Seeks To Pay RON10.5M Dividends From 2020 Profit. Real estate developer Practic Bucuresti (PRBU.RO), held by Radu Dimofte, has summoned its shareholders on April 15 to approve the proposition of the company's Executive Board to distribute the amount of RON10.5 million from the 2020 net profit as dividends, per a stock market (...)