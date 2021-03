A ship sank in the Black Sea, off Constanţa Port. Two others died and a third is missing



A ship under the Comoros Islands flag, having 13 people on board, sank off Port of Constanţa. The first ship to answer the SOS call managed to save 10 sailors. Two others died and a third is missing.