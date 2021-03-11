GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.236 in the past 24 hours following 28.454 tests processed nationwide

A number of 5,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. As of Thursday, 845,352 cases of people