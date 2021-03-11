Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises above 5,200, highest tally in two months

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises above 5,200, highest tally in two months. Romania added 5,236 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since January 6, when more than 5,700 cases were reported. The daily count hasn’t exceeded the 5,000 threshold since then. The total number of confirmed cases reached 845,352 on Thursday, March 11, the authorities (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]