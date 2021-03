Amazon Consolidates Presence In Palas Campus Iasi, A EUR120M Project Of Iulius Group

Giant Amazon will have a majority presence in Palas Campus, a project worth EUR120 million of Iulius Group, which is to become one of Amazon's most powerful centers in Europe.