Govt. will give Romanians the right to work until 70
Mar 12, 2021
Govt. will give Romanians the right to work until 70.
Romania's minister of labor and social protection, Raluca Turcan, announced on March 11 that her ministry would publish for debate a draft law that allows people to keep working until the age of 70 instead of retiring at term if they choose to do so, Adevarul reported. According to the draft (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Bucharest Stock Exchange Proposes RON8.6M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 4.4% Yield
The Executive Board of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), which operates the Romanian capital market, has summoned its shareholders on April 20, 2021 to present, discuss and approve the financial statements, respectively to approve a proposition to remunerate (...)
MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship
Bucharest, March 12 /Agerpres/ - There were no Romanian citizens aboard the "Davide B" ship, where abductions took place off the coast of Benin, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).
"The Inter-institutional Crisis Task Force, convened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, (...)
Baciu: 9,000 people withdrawn from immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine; 5,740 scheduled on vacancies
Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Friday that during the day 9,000 people scheduled for immunization with vaccine from AstraZeneca withdrew, but another 5,740 scheduled on the places left vacant.
"Of the 200,000 people registered for vaccination with the (...)
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,386 people - immunized in last 24 hours
The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 49,386 vaccine doses administered, among which 39,991 - Pfizer, 5,847 - AstraZeneca and 3,548 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) (...)
Former nurse in COVID ICU who launched accusations didn't see any irregularities while in hospital
The former nurse who made public accusations only worked in the COVID-ICU ward in Sibiu for a month, at the beginning of this year, during which time she did not notice any irregularities in the management of the department or the hospital. In exchange, she allegedly committed certain (...)
Green Friday: Ministry of Environment launches campaign that encourages the use of alternative transport by employees of public institutions
The Ministry of Environment on Friday launched a campaign that encourages the use of alternative transport by employees of public institutions in order to reduce pollution and, implicitly, carbon emissions. “Green Friday” proposes that, by the end of this year, at least one in four employees come (...)
ICU doctors: Patient restraint, a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania
Patient restraint (limitation of mobility) – mechanical (by binding) and/or chemical (sedation) – is a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania, the representatives of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI) stated on Friday, in a (...)
