Insurer Euroins Romania has new general manager

Insurer Euroins Romania has new general manager. Tanja Blatnik officially took over as the new general manager of Euroins, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, part of Bulgarian group Eurohold. The appointment became official after Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) cleared Blatnik for this position. Tanja Blatnik (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]