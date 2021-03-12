E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023

E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023. Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Romania Group, has invested over RON 2.9 billion (EUR 682 million) since 2005 in modernizing the electricity distribution system in the six counties where it operates (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, and Vaslui). The company pledged to continue investing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]