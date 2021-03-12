British company Novator builds EUR 13.7 mln drug factory in Bucharest

British company Novator builds EUR 13.7 mln drug factory in Bucharest. British pharmaceutical company Novator, through its Romanian subsidiary Novator Pharma, will build a EUR 13.7 million plant in Bucharest. The company will receive state aid worth EUR 4.8 mln for this project. Novator Pharma (RO) is a company established in 2018 in Bucharest's Pallady area, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]