First Romanian electric vehicle can be pre-ordered starting March 20. Romanian automobile producer Dacia, part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model - Dacia Spring Electric -starting March 20. The company will begin deliveries in September. Starting March 20, Dacia takes online pre-orders for the "Comfort Plus'' version (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]