Romania's headline inflation accelerates to 3.2% in February. Romania's consumer price index rose by 3.2% in February compared to the same month in 2020, the statistics office INS announced. Thus, the headline inflation accelerated from 3.0% in January - when the retail electricity market liberalization pushed it up from 2.1% in December.