Romania Average Net Salary Drops 6.2% on Month in January

Romania Average Net Salary Drops 6.2% on Month in January. The average net salary in Romania declined 6.2% in nominal terms and 7.4% in real terms in January compared with December 2020, to 3,395 lei (around EUR695), data from the country's statistics board showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]