Hakim Boutehra Trades Renault for Stellantis

Hakim Boutehra Trades Renault for Stellantis. Hakim Boutehra, who in August 2016-February 2021 ran Renault Commercial Roumanie as general manager and then served as general manager of Renault South Eastern Europe took the position of managing director with Stellantis for Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, based in Morocco, last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]