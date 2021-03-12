iHunt Seeks to Distribute Free Shares in RON5.6M Capital Hike

iHunt Seeks to Distribute Free Shares in RON5.6M Capital Hike. Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHunt Ploiesti (HUNT.RO) seeks to raise its share capital by RON5.6 million by offering free shares from its 2020 profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]