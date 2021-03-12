Moara Cibin Sibiu Invests EUR330,000 in Solar Panels

Moara Cibin Sibiu Invests EUR330,000 in Solar Panels. Electricity and natural gas group E.ON Energie Romania, part of German utility group E.ON, said Friday it has completed a EUR330,000 solar panel installation project for Moara Cibin Sibiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]