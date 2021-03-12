Ford Craiova Hits 1.5 Million Production Mark for 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine

Ford Craiova Hits 1.5 Million Production Mark for 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine. Ford Romania on Friday reached the 1.5 million mark on the production of the carmaker's 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine made in Craiova since 2012. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]