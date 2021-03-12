Net nominal salary average drops to 3,395 RON, in January

The net nominal salary average has dropped to 3,395 RON in the month of January of this year, smaller by 225 RON (-6.2%) from the previous month, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, published on Friday. The gross nominal salary average was 5,549 RON, with 357 RON (-6%) smaller than the month of December 2020. The largest values of the net nominal salary average were registered in IT (8,107 RON), and the smallest ones in hotels and restaurants (1,732 RON). In the public sector there were drops recorded for the net average salary from the previous month, thusly: for health and social assistance (-2.6%), in public administration (-1.3%) and education (-1.1%). In comparison with the month of January of the previous year, the net nominal salary average has gone up by 6.5%. The index of the real salary income was of 103.4% for the month of January 2021, as opposed to the same period of the previous year and 92.6% from the previous month.