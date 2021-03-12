Romania photo of the day: PM Florin Citu walks to work to promote new “Green Fridays” campaign



Romania’s prime minister Florin Citu was photographed on Friday, March 12, in a scene less usual for top politicians in Romania: walking to work. He did this to promote the new campaign launched by the Environment Ministry – Green Fridays – which aims to encourage people to leave their cars at (...)