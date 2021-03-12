 
Romaniapress.com

March 12, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,010, over 37,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll at 21,360
Mar 12, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,010, over 37,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll at 21,360.

A number of 5,010 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. As of Friday, 850,362 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 777,715 were declared cured. At the national level, to date, 6,286,442 RT-PCR tests and 400,798 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the last 24 hours, 27,588 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,891 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,697 on request) and 9,995 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 946 people retested positive. A number of 10,515 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday in specialized health units, of whom 1,166 in intensive care. In total, 51,145 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,125 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania. Also, 53,309 people are in quarantine at home, and 113 in institutionalized quarantine. A number of 108 people - 58 men and 50 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, says GCS. Of these, one death was recorded in the 20-29 years age range, one death in the 30-39 age category, two deaths in the 40 - 49 years age category, 14 deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 28 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 33 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 29 deaths in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 105 of the deaths were from patients who had co-morbidities. No co-morbidities have been reported so far in three deceased patient. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 21,360 in Romania. A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucharest Stock Exchange Proposes RON8.6M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 4.4% Yield The Executive Board of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), which operates the Romanian capital market, has summoned its shareholders on April 20, 2021 to present, discuss and approve the financial statements, respectively to approve a proposition to remunerate (...)

MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship Bucharest, March 12 /Agerpres/ - There were no Romanian citizens aboard the "Davide B" ship, where abductions took place off the coast of Benin, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "The Inter-institutional Crisis Task Force, convened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, (...)

Baciu: 9,000 people withdrawn from immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine; 5,740 scheduled on vacancies Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Friday that during the day 9,000 people scheduled for immunization with vaccine from AstraZeneca withdrew, but another 5,740 scheduled on the places left vacant. "Of the 200,000 people registered for vaccination with the (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,386 people - immunized in last 24 hours The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 49,386 vaccine doses administered, among which 39,991 - Pfizer, 5,847 - AstraZeneca and 3,548 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) (...)

Former nurse in COVID ICU who launched accusations didn't see any irregularities while in hospital The former nurse who made public accusations only worked in the COVID-ICU ward in Sibiu for a month, at the beginning of this year, during which time she did not notice any irregularities in the management of the department or the hospital. In exchange, she allegedly committed certain (...)

Green Friday: Ministry of Environment launches campaign that encourages the use of alternative transport by employees of public institutions The Ministry of Environment on Friday launched a campaign that encourages the use of alternative transport by employees of public institutions in order to reduce pollution and, implicitly, carbon emissions. “Green Friday” proposes that, by the end of this year, at least one in four employees come (...)

ICU doctors: Patient restraint, a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania Patient restraint (limitation of mobility) – mechanical (by binding) and/or chemical (sedation) – is a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania, the representatives of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI) stated on Friday, in a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |