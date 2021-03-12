GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 5.010 in the last 24 hours, following over 27.000 test processed nationwide



A number of 5,010 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. As of Friday, 850,362 cases of people infected (...)