Dacia to open preorders for its first electric model. Automobile manufacturer Dacia announced on Wednesday that it will open, starting with March 20, preorders for its first electric model, which will be sold in Romania with prices between 16,800 and 18,100 Euro. “Starting with March 20, Dacia will open online preorders for its “Comfort Plus” (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]