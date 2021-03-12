Romanian authorities try to restore confidence in vaccination process after controversies related to AstraZeneca batch

Romanian authorities try to restore confidence in vaccination process after controversies related to AstraZeneca batch. Romanian will continue to use all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca – in the national vaccination campaign, despite recent controversies related to a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines, prime minister Florin Citu said in a press statement. He said that the European Medicines Agency has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]