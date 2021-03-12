Blue Air Announces 40 New Routes From Bucharest, Cluj, Bacau And Turin (Italy) Starting March 28

Low-cost airline Blue Air will be introducing 20 new routes from Bucharest, 15 new routes from Cluj, two new routes from Bacau and three new routes from its base in Turin (Italy) in its 2021 summer schedule (March 28- October 30, 2021), offering a 35% discount for all flights to the new