Dent Estet Ends 2020 With 5% Higher Turnover, Of RON67M

Dent Estet Ends 2020 With 5% Higher Turnover, Of RON67M. Dental clinic chain Dent Estet, controlled by private medical services operator MedLife, ended 2020 with a turnover of RON67 million, up 5% versus 2019, thus, keeping the position of leader on the local dental services market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]