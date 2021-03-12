 
PSD's Ciolacu: We will use domestic and international legal levers to defend PNRR.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) will use all domestic and international legal levers to defend the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, so that it is not transformed into a new normative act of the Government through which to allocate funds only to certain communities in the country, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, after the meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the political party, which took place in Sambata de Sus, in Brasov County. He mentioned that the local authorities led by Social Democrats have submitted projects worth over 7 billion euros for financing under PNRR, primarily in the field of infrastructure - such as the continuation of the Bucharest subway, but also in the area of Health - such as, for instance, doctor Alexandru Rafila's project to open several medical centres, or in the Environment area. At the same time, he announced that PSD could prepare an alternative recovery and resilience plan. On the same occasion, the PSD leader also spoke about the situation created following the detection of problems with a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine, in connection with which he criticized the attitude of some members of the Executive. "We consider that the attitude of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health is not a normal one in the middle of a pandemic. It is unacceptable for them to argue daily, to bring daily accusations, it is abnormal to continue with these lies, with misinformation that there were or there weren't certain batches, when even MPs or mayors of large municipalities were vaccinated with these vaccines, and the vaccination campaign coordinator said that this batch did not exist. It is unacceptable to try by lying and misinformation, instead of trying to have a clear attitude and to tell only the truth, in order to be credible in the eyes of Romanians, through manipulation to lead such a vaccination campaign," said Marcel Ciolacu. Asked if there are cases of vaccination among PSD MPs from this batch, the Social Democrat leader said he did not know, but asked the leaders of groups in Parliament and the heads of organizations to come with this information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

