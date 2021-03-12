MAE: Task force convened to analyze incident of ship with Romanians in its crew

MAE: Task force convened to analyze incident of ship with Romanians in its crew. An inter-institutional task force has been convened to analyze and verify the information according to which, on Thursday, several navigators were abducted from the ship "Davide B," off the coast of Benin, with Romanian citizens being part of the crew, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "At the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the inter-institutional task force has already been convened in order to initiate the necessary steps to verify the situation, confirm the information on the citizenship and identity of the abductees and take specific actions in such cases," the MAE shows. The representatives of the ministry reiterate the recommendation that "the accounts in the public space of the elements regarding this case should be done with all caution, given its specific and sensitive nature." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]