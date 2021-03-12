Trucks crossing Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint have to wait 40 minutes

Trucks crossing Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint have to wait 40 minutes. The trucks that want to leave Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint form queues of approximately five kilometers on the first lane of National Road 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu and have to wait 40 minutes at the border control. "The control of documents for people and goods entering or leaving Romania is unfolding normally at the Giurgiu-Ruse-Bulgaria Border Checkpoint, but the number of trucks that crossed the border has increased compared to about 800 in a normal day. Thus, in the last 24 hours 1,169 trucks, 248 cars, 12 coaches, 291 minibuses and 2,319 people left the country through the said border checkpoint and 1,052 trucks, 264 cars, 25 coaches, 378 minibuses and 2,903 people entered the country through the same checkpoint," the spokesperson of Giurgiu Border Police, Roxana Popazu, told AGERPRES on Friday. According to the Border Police website, the waiting time at the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint is 40 minutes for trucks both for entering and leaving the country and ten minutes for cars. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]