ICU doctors: Patient restraint, a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania

ICU doctors: Patient restraint, a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania. Patient restraint (limitation of mobility) – mechanical (by binding) and/or chemical (sedation) – is a recognized procedure, recommended and regulated both internationally and in Romania, the representatives of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI) stated on Friday, in a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]