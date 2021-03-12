Baciu: 9,000 people withdrawn from immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine; 5,740 scheduled on vacancies

Baciu: 9,000 people withdrawn from immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine; 5,740 scheduled on vacancies. Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Friday that during the day 9,000 people scheduled for immunization with vaccine from AstraZeneca withdrew, but another 5,740 scheduled on the places left vacant. "Of the 200,000 people registered for vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, 9,000 withdrew today. However, as places became available on the scheduling platform, more than 5,740 people filled the available slots for the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca," said Baciu. He pointed out that the doses in the quarantined batch had been replaced. "That batch remains in quarantine. We are talking about 4,300 doses, not much. We have replaced them. We ordered last night that these doses be replaced. (...) They have been replaced so that the people scheduled today have been able to benefit from doses from other places from AstraZeneca," the secretary of state explained. The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Anti-COVID-19 decided on Thursday evening that more than 4,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from a batch for which Italy had decided to temporarily suspend administration should be temporarily quarantined, but vaccination will continue with the serum from the other batches. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]