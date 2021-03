Bucharest Stock Exchange Proposes RON8.6M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 4.4% Yield

Bucharest Stock Exchange Proposes RON8.6M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 4.4% Yield. The Executive Board of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), which operates the Romanian capital market, has summoned its shareholders on April 20, 2021 to present, discuss and approve the financial statements, respectively to approve a proposition to remunerate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]