MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship

MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship. Bucharest, March 12 /Agerpres/ - There were no Romanian citizens aboard the "Davide B" ship, where abductions took place off the coast of Benin, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "The Inter-institutional Crisis Task Force, convened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, carried out as a matter of urgency a series of complex steps on several channels to verify the situation, confirm information on the citizenship and identity of potentially involved persons and taking the necessary steps in such cases", show the representatives of the ministry. According to the data and information obtained, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that there were no Romanian citizens aboard the mentioned ship. Therefore, there were no Romanian citizens victims of an abduction. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]