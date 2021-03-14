PM Citu: Third stage of vaccinations to begin; 500K persons in general population - enrolled on platform

PM Citu: Third stage of vaccinations to begin; 500K persons in general population - enrolled on platform. Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that Monday will mark the start of the third stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccinations, over 1.5 million beneficiaries being enrolled on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 persons are members of the general population. "Stage III of vaccinations begins tomorrow. It's very simple. If you want to get vaccinated, the enrollment will be done through waiting lists. Over 1.5 million beneficiaries are enrolled on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 are members of the general population. Appointments can be done online or through call centers! Then you will receive the notification regarding the free spot in the center you chose," wrote the Prime Minister on Sunday on Facebook. He mentioned that vaccination is not mandatory, but is "the only solution to return to normalcy as soon as possible." "Together we will defeat the pandemic!," concluded the Prime Minister. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]