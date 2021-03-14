PM Citu: Third stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccination to begin, over 1.5 million are enrolled on the electronic platform



Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that Monday will mark the start of the third stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccinations, over 1.5 million beneficiaries being enrolled on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 persons are members of the general population. “Stage III of (...)