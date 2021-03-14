GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,383 in the past 24 hours following more than 15.000 tests nationwide



A number of 4,383 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, over 20,000 tests being conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Sunday. These are cases that had no previous positive test, the quoted source mentions. Until Sunday, on (...)