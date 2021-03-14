|
Romania extends the state of alert by another 30 days, amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Curfew extended country-wide; restrictions to free travel between 2200-0500 hrs in force starting Sunday
Mar 14, 2021
Romania extends the state of alert by another 30 days, amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Curfew extended country-wide; restrictions to free travel between 2200-0500 hrs in force starting Sunday.
The new measures imposed by the extension of the state of alert in Romania enter into force on Sunday, the most important being that regarding the restriction to travel during the night will start at 22:00 hrs, instead of 23:00 hrs, as was the case up to Sunday. The Government... The post (...)
PM Citu: Third stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccination to begin, over 1.5 million are enrolled on the electronic platform
Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that Monday will mark the start of the third stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccinations, over 1.5 million beneficiaries being enrolled on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 persons are members of the general population. “Stage III of (...)
Bucharest Stock Exchange Proposes RON8.6M Dividends From 2020 Profit, At 4.4% Yield
The Executive Board of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), which operates the Romanian capital market, has summoned its shareholders on April 20, 2021 to present, discuss and approve the financial statements, respectively to approve a proposition to remunerate (...)
MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship
Bucharest, March 12 /Agerpres/ - There were no Romanian citizens aboard the "Davide B" ship, where abductions took place off the coast of Benin, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).
"The Inter-institutional Crisis Task Force, convened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, (...)
Baciu: 9,000 people withdrawn from immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine; 5,740 scheduled on vacancies
Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Friday that during the day 9,000 people scheduled for immunization with vaccine from AstraZeneca withdrew, but another 5,740 scheduled on the places left vacant.
"Of the 200,000 people registered for vaccination with the (...)
