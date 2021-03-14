Romania extends the state of alert by another 30 days, amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Curfew extended country-wide; restrictions to free travel between 2200-0500 hrs in force starting Sunday



Romania extends the state of alert by another 30 days, amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Curfew extended country-wide; restrictions to free travel between 2200-0500 hrs in force starting Sunday.

The new measures imposed by the extension of the state of alert in Romania enter into force on Sunday, the most important being that regarding the restriction to travel during the night will start at 22:00 hrs, instead of 23:00 hrs, as was the case up to Sunday. The Government... The post (...)