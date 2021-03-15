Shares of RO cybersecurity firm SafeTech up another 12% on free share distribution

Shares of RO cybersecurity firm SafeTech up another 12% on free share distribution. The shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm SafeTech Innovations (SAFE) rose by 12% on Friday, March 12, after the company convened the shareholders to approve the distribution of free shares. Thus, the shareholders will have to vote in the EGMS on April 16, the increase of the share capital by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]